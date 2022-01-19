1.19 lakh students get COVID-19 vaccine in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

Students of 53 schools in Malappuram district were given COVID-19 vaccine, as the Health department began focusing on school campuses across the State on Wednesday. Students aged between 15 and 18 are being given vaccine on campuses.

District Medical Officer (DMO) R. Renuka said 1.19 lakh students between 15 and 18 years of age in the district had been administered the vaccine since January 1. Until Wednesday, the students got the jab at the respective vaccination centres.

Dr. Renuka said the Health department had tied up with the Education department and respective local bodies with the support of the National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, and other youth organisations in the vaccination drive.

The DMO and team visited MMET Higher Secondary School at Alathurpadi near here on Wednesday, where the vaccine was administered under the supervision of Government Taluk Hospital, Malappuram.

District Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Officer A. Shibulal, District Education Media Officer P. Raju, Government Taluk Hospital Superintendent C. Aligarh Babu, Deputy Education Media Officer P.M. Fasal, MMET Higher Secondary School headmaster Usman, and several other teachers attended the programme.

Dr. Renuka called upon people to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, as the number of cases in the district was going up.