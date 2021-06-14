1,170 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 June 2021 21:34 IST

Test positivity rate falls to 14.2%

The district’s COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) fell to 14.2% when 1,170 fresh cases were recorded on Monday. Bringing much relief, 2,289 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours to bring down the active caseload to 12,395.

The death toll, however, increased to 2,401 with 62 more deaths, which were reported between April 20 and June 13, being attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, as many as 53,444 people were in quarantine in the district. These included 2,483 people who were ordered to self-isolate during the last 24 hours. The district authorities permitted 3,909 to conclude quarantine on the day.

Containment zones

District Collector Navjot Khosa announced 10 more grama panchayats having TPRs above 25% as critical containment zones. These include Athiyannoor, Cherunniyoor, Kadakkavoor, Manamboor, Panavoor, Perunkadavila, Pothencode, Vamanapuram, Vellarada and Vilappil grama panchayats. As many as 20 panchayats were designated critical containment zones in the district earlier.

Meanwhile, Anad, Aruvikkara, Kottukal, Nagaroor, Vilavoorkkal, Karakulam, Uzhamalakkal, Malayinkeezhu and Madavoor grama panchayats have been excluded from the list of such zones.

New containment zones have been declared in the Vadaserikonam ward of Cherunniyoor grama panchayat, Puliyarakonam ward of Vilappil grama panchayat, Melattingal, Ottuparambu, Railway Station and Kadakkavoor wards of Kadakkavoor grama panchayat, Arayil ward of Pallickal grama panchayat, and Kayikkara Asan Smarakam ward of Anchuthengu grama panchayat.

Police personnel

As many as 26 personnel, including two sub-inspectors, attached to the Thiruvananthapuram City police have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The infected included 12 personnel in the Peroorkada police station, seven in the City Special Branch and six in the Cantonment police station. A policeman assigned with security duty at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple has also tested positive.