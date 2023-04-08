1,166 students receive degrees at IIM-K convocation

April 08, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Maroon was the colour of the day at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) on Saturday.

As its silver jubilee batch graduated in flying colours, the institute broke the mould, shunning the traditional convocation gowns to adopt a complete ethnic attire. Everyone, including students and faculty members, wore either maroon sarees or kurtas. Each batch had a different coloured shawl as well to replace the convocation hats.

A total of 1,166 students were awarded degrees at the 25th convocation of the IIM-K in which, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan was the chief guest, while chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Power Company Ltd. Praveer Sinha was the guest of honour.

In his convocation address, Mr. Muraleedharan called upon students to nurture entrepreneurship to create an Atma Nirbhar Bharat and to link their personal goals to national goals to achieve it. He said the youth had a major role to play in the development of the country, which already had an upward growth trajectory. He asked them to be risk takers and job creators and to bring up start-up companies.

Mr. Praveer Sinha, in his address, took a leaf out of his corporate experience and spoke about the importance of character building in difficult times. He encouraged students to play a significant role in India’s growth story by adopting a combination of digital technology and sustainability.

The convocation was held in two sessions. In the forenoon session, students under the IIM-K’s executive postgraduate programme on both Kozhikode and Kochi campuses were awarded degrees. Romel Shetty, chief executive officer of Deloitte India, was the chief guest of the session.

The afternoon session saw the graduation of 470 students of the silver jubilee batch of the postgraduate programme in Management. Besides, 64 students of PGP in business Leadership, 38 students of PGP in Finance, and 51 students of PGP in Liberal Studies and Management received their degrees on the occasion. There were also 10 Ph.D scholars who were awarded their doctorate degrees on Saturday.

IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee and Chairman of the IIM-K Board of Directors A. Vellayan were present.