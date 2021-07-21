1,166 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 July 2021 21:06 IST

Test positivity rate at 8.1%

The COVID-19 case load in the district went up by 1,166 cases on Wednesday, even as the district administration announced the test positivity rate (TPR)-based curbs in local bodies for the next seven days starting Thursday.

The district reported a TPR of 8.1% and 747 recoveries from the infection on Wednesday. The number of active cases stood at 10,063. Of the new cases, contact transmission accounted for 1,087 cases. The list included three health workers.

In all, 31,395 people are in quarantine in the district, including 2,170 people who were added to the list on Wednesday.

The district administration has issued a revised list of local bodies where the TPR-based curbs will be in force for one week from Thursday. Local bodies are classified as A (average TPR below 5% - areas with low spread), B (between 5 and 10% - areas with moderate spread), C (10-15% - areas with high spread) and D (TPR above 15% - areas with critical spread).

The Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the Neyyatinkara municipality are in the B category. Attingal and Nedumangad municipalities are in the C category and Varkala in the D category. Nine grama panchayats - Chirayinkeezhu, Pulimath, pallickal, Kattakada, Vakkom, Uzhamalackal, Vettoor, Kottukal and Edava - also are in the D category.

Public offices, PSUs, companies, commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions in the A and B category locations can function with 100% attendance. Those in C category local bodies can function with 50% staff attendance. Banks can function on five days a week. July 24 and 25 will be holidays.

Places of worship in A and B category locations can conduct rituals with a maximum of 15 people. Examinations are permitted in all four categories on all days including weekends. Indoor shooting of TV serials are permitted in A and B category local bodies.

Supermarkets in A, B and C category locations can open on weekends for home delivery of items. The weekend lockdown measures will be in force on July 24 and July 25. In the D category locations, these curbs will be applicable throughout the week. Gyms and indoor sports venues can function in non-AC halls/spaces with adequate ventilation. Attendance is restricted to 20 persons at a time.