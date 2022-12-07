11,651 stray dogs vaccinated in Kerala since September, says Minister

December 07, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 11,651 stray dogs have been administered anti-rabies vaccine in Kerala since September 20, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani has said.

Replying to questions on sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs during Question Hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister denied there was any shortage of anti-rabies vaccine in the State. As many as 10.06 lakh doses of the vaccine had been procured for the 2022-23 financial year. Of these, 4.72 lakh doses had been utilised, while 5.34 lakh remained unutilised.

As many as 3.38 lakh pet dogs too had been vaccinated since September 1, the Minister said, adding that 506 dogcatchers had been given training through the Animal Husbandry department’s training centres as part of anti-rabies vaccination activities.

The Minister said animal birth control (ABC) procedures were being carried out in 18 centres in the State. More than 9,000 ABC procedures had been done at these centres since April this year. Steps were under way to increase the number of ABC centres to 37.

The Minister said 3,285 dogs had been sterilised through urban local bodies from September 1 to November 14, while it was 1,014 through grama panchayats.

Sterilisation was also on in the five city Corporations in the State. A total of 79,859 dogs had been sterilised from 2016 to August 30 through the Corporations, she said.

Ms. Chinchurani said no complaints had been raised about non-availability of anti-rabies vaccine for employees deputed to vaccinate stray dogs. Only those who had received the anti-rabies vaccine dose schedule as directed by the Health department on 0, 7, and 21 days and completed the course were being deployed to vaccinate stray dogs.

She denied there was any crisis in vaccination of stray dogs as per the Rabies-free Kerala programme. Steps had been taken for effective vaccination of dogs and maximising their sterilisation by setting up more ABC centres. Microchipping of pet dogs was also being considered by the department.

The Minister said public protests in Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts were preventing the setting up of ABC centres. Support of local MLAs was needed to find space to set up maximum number of centres to address the problem, she said.

In September, 8,355 people had been bitten by stray dogs in the State. This had come down to 7,542 in October. Twenty-four deaths had been reported owing to dog bites from January till now in the State this year. Of these, only six had taken the anti-rabies vaccine and serum. The quality of the vaccines had also been established following tests.

The Minister said the State had asked the court for permission to resume sterilisations through the Kudumbashree.