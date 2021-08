THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 August 2021 00:34 IST

The district reported 1,163 new COVID-19 cases and 782 recoveries on Wednesday. The test positivity rate stood at 9.8%. In all, 10,175 people are under treatment and 33,116 in quarantine in the district. Of the new cases, contact transmission accounted for 1,100 cases. The list also included one health worker.

