The district reported 1,163 new COVID-19 cases and 782 recoveries on Wednesday. The test positivity rate stood at 9.8%. In all, 10,175 people are under treatment and 33,116 in quarantine in the district. Of the new cases, contact transmission accounted for 1,100 cases. The list also included one health worker.
1,163 new cases in capital
Special Correspondent
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,
August 19, 2021 00:34 IST
Special Correspondent
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,
August 19, 2021 00:34 IST
Accused in Popular Finance scam in Kerala amassed property using money of depositors, ED tells special court
