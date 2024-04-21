GIFT a SubscriptionGift
11,621 complaints received through cVigil App

April 21, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The cVigil App which was created to file complaints related to the Lok Sabha elections, is doing quick redressal of complaints, Collector N. Devidas said here on Sunday. The district administration had formed a team for the purpose and a total of 11,621 complaints were received from the 11 assembly constituencies of the district. Out of this 11,368 complaints were found to be true and action has been taken while 250 complaints were found to be baseless and investigations are under way in three cases. The highest number of complaints were from Karunagapally constituency and the officials said all complaints found to have merit have been resolved.

“The highlight is that the complaint is resolved within 100 minutes. Complaints related to the violation of code of conduct can be submitted along with supporting images, videos and audio recordings through the application downloaded from Play Store or App Store,” said the Collector.

