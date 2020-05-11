1,162 migrants board train to Lucknow

As many as 1,162 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh returned home on a special train from Tirur railway station on Monday evening. The special train left for Lucknow at 7 p.m. There were 303 workers from Tirur taluk, 150 from Perinthalmanna taluk, 301 from Kondotty taluk, and 408 from Tirurangadi taluk. Three batches of migrants from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh had left the district in special trains from Tirur and Kozhikode earlier.

The workers were shifted from their quarters to health centres in the respective taluks on Monday morning. After health check-ups, they were shifted to the Tirur railway station in 30 KSRTC buses.

The district administration has distributed 2.14 lakh food kits to migrant workers living in different quarters in the district. According to the district administration, 65,255 migrants were living in the district.