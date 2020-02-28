116 more medical PG seats in State

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has given approval to the State to convert the medical PG diploma seats in its medical colleges to PG degree seats, a release here said.

The State will thus get 116 more medical PG seats, including 109 in the government sector and seven in self-financing colleges.

The distribution of the government PG seats are as follows: Alappuzha Government Medical College (10), Kottayam (22), Kozhikode (50), Thiruvananthapuram (27). Admissions to these seats will be possible in the 2020-21 academic year itself. With this, 256 medical PG seats have been newly secured by the State during the LDF government’s tenure

The MCI gave the approval for converting the two-year PG diploma seats to three-year PG degree seats after considering the information on the infrastructural and academic facilities in medical colleges furnished by the Department of Medical Education and the recommendations of the PG experts’ group.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja hailed the MCI decision, which, she said, was a result of the positive steps taken by the government.

Thrissur Government Medical College has secured two DM Cardiology seats (superspecialty course) too, she said.