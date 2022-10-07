Kerala

115 kg of ganja seized in Malappuram; two arrested

The police seized 155 kg of ganja from a pick-up van from Perinthalmanna on Friday. Harshad K., 25, from Muzhappilangad, Kannur, and Mohammed Rahil, 20, from Vadakkumpad, Thalassery, were arrested with the narcotic.

A police team led by DySP M. Santhosh Kumar and Inspector C. Alavi found the contraband hidden in the ceiling of the pick-up container. The police made the seizure following a tip-off received by District Police Chief S. Sujit Das.

The police said both Harshad and Rahil had been booked in various cases before.


