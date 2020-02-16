115 Keralites in camp test negative for SARS-CoV-2

Samples taken from 115 Keralites who were brought to New Delhi from China by air have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said on Sunday.

The information was passed on to the State by the Union Health Ministry, the Minister said. Although they would be allowed to return to Kerala from Monday onwards, they would have to remain in isolation in their residences for 28 days, she added. The 115 persons were placed in isolation in two camps in Delhi.

On alert

Forty-two persons who were placed under observation in Kerala had been discharged as per the revised guidelines. Nonetheless, the Health Department continued to be on alert against the epidemic, the Minister said.

According to her, 2,276 persons are currently under observation in various districts.

Of this, 14 are admitted to various hospitals, while the rest are under observation in their houses.

Of the 418 samples rushed to the National Institute of Virology, 405 have tested negative.

Discharged

A Wuhan-returned patient, who had been undergoing treatment in Kasaragod district for coronavirus infection, had been discharged.

Of the confirmed cases in the State, only the student who was under treatment in Thrissur remained to be discharged. The condition of the student was stable, Ms. Shylaja said.