114th anniversary of Swadeshabhimani’s exile observed

Published - September 26, 2024 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Culture Minister Saji Cherian paying tributes at the Swadeshabhimani statue at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian on Thursday emphasised the importance of ethical journalism and the responsibility of media outlets to rectify their mistakes.

He was speaking at a commemorative meeting organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club to mark the 114th anniversary of the banishment of journalist Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai from erstwhile Travancore on account of his journalistic work.

Journalists and people from various walks of life offered floral tributes at the statue of Swadeshabhimani at Palayam.

Mr. Cherian criticised some media outlets for disseminating misinformation without adhering to ethical standards. It was crucial that the media took accountability and corrected any inaccuracies, he said.

He also said that the journalistic values championed by Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai were more relevant than ever in today’s media landscape.

Former Speaker M. Vijayakumar, former MP Pannian Ravindran, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State spokesperson J.R. Padmakumar, Kerala Union of Working Journalists State president-elect K.P. Reji and senior journalists K.P. Mohanan and Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan spoke.

Press Club president P.R. Praveen presided over the programme. Secretary M. Radhakrishnan and treasurer V. Vineesh also participated.

