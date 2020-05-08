Kerala

1,140 workers from Thrissur board train to U.P.

An official of the Labour Department handing out biscuits to children in the special train to Uttar Pradesh from Thrissur on Friday.

An official of the Labour Department handing out biscuits to children in the special train to Uttar Pradesh from Thrissur on Friday.  

The first train from Thrissur to Uttar Pradesh, arranged for migrant workers and their families, left the Thrissur railway station at 4.45 p.m. on Friday with 1,140 passengers.

The passengers included 397 people from the camps in Thrissur Corporation, 159 from various municipalities and 584 from panchayats.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen, Government Chief Whip K. Rajan, District Collector S. Shanavas, police chiefs and Labour Department officials reached the railway station to see them off.

Migrant workers were brought to the railway station in KSRTC buses after health check-ups. Earlier, a special train from Thrissur had ferried 1,143 workers to Bihar.

