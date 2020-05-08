1,140 workers from Thrissur board train to U.P.

The first train from Thrissur to Uttar Pradesh, arranged for migrant workers and their families, left the Thrissur railway station at 4.45 p.m. on Friday with 1,140 passengers.
The passengers included 397 people from the camps in Thrissur Corporation, 159 from various municipalities and 584 from panchayats.
Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen, Government Chief Whip K. Rajan, District Collector S. Shanavas, police chiefs and Labour Department officials reached the railway station to see them off.
Migrant workers were brought to the railway station in KSRTC buses after health check-ups. Earlier, a special train from Thrissur had ferried 1,143 workers to Bihar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.