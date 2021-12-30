1,140 charging stations planned for e-autos

Five electricity pole-mounted stations in each Assembly segment

A network of 1,140 pole-mounted charging stations will be established across the State for e-autorickshaws. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty and Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Thursday.

Five electricity pole-mounted charging stations will be installed in each of the Assembly constituencies. Constituencies which fall within Corporation limits will have 15 stations each.

In October this year, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had launched 10 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations mounted on electricity poles in Kozhikode city for autorickshaws and two-wheelers.

Nodal agency

The meeting on Thursday also decided to appoint the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) as the nodal agency for making available the 25% subsidy offered by the Transport Department to private players for establishing electric vehicle charging stations. The 26 EV charging stations planned by the KSEB will be completed in February 2022.