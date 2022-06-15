114 families to be shifted to Punargeham flats

As part of QSS colony rehabilitation project

A total of 114 families will be soon shifted to the flat complex completed as part of the QSS colony rehabilitation project that started in 2019.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by M. Mukesh, MLA, at the Kollam Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The State government had sanctioned Rs.11.4 crore and the Kollam Corporation had allocated Rs.6.5 crore for the complex with 179 units. The beneficiaries include 114 fisher families and the project was completed under Punargeham, the government’s flagship programme to provide safe housing to fishers. Housing for the rest of residents, who work in allied sectors, will be provided by the Kollam Corporation under the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (PMAY). While the construction of 48 houses are in the final stage, work on 17 other units are progressing.

Each unit will have two bedrooms, hall, kitchen and toilet facilities. It was also decided in the meeting to find 48 families through lucky draw and move the remaining 17 families gradually. Mayor Prasanna Ernest said that safe accommodation would be provided for all families in the QSS colony and they would be shifted in a time-bound manner.

District Collector Afsana Parveen, Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu and Fisheries Deputy Director K. Suhair were also present.