114 complaints heard at Corpn. adalat

Building numbers allocated to 45 applications, eight applications rejected

As many as 114 complaints were taken up on the second day of the city Corporation’s town planning file adalat for constructions below 120 sq m in area.

Applications from the Fort, Attipra, Kadakampally, Kazhakuttam and Sreekaryam zones were taken up for the adalat on Monday. Temporary numbers have been provided for 28 of the constructions, while permanent numbers have been given to 14 applicants.

Eight applications were rejected.

In the case of the remaining 45 applications, building numbers were allocated subject to clearance from other departments, from which no objection certifications are required.

A total of 126 complaints were taken up on the first day of the adalat last week. Minister for Local Self Governments M.V.Govindan, who visited the Corporation on Monday, said that such adalats will be held in all local bodies before December to dispose of pending files.

Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the adalat in the presence of the Deputy Mayor, Standing Committee chairpersons, the Corporation Secretary, and officials.