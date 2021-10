THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 October 2021 19:49 IST

The district reported 1,134 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the active case pool to 15,995 cases.

The test positivity rate stood at 12.8%.

The district also reported 1,731 recoveries. A total of 1,303 people were newly quarantined in the district, taking the total number in quarantine to 38,959.