1,132 new cases in Kollam

550 in Kottayam and 345 cases in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,108 recoveries on Saturday.

While 1,121 patients contracted the virus through contact, the others include five NRIs, one person from another State and five health workers.

Kollam district currently has 32,303 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 16,03,031.

While 2,912 people completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 2,75,216 primary and 17,536 secondary contacts of the cases.

Kottayam

As many as 550 people including two health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 547 people including a health worker contracted the disease through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of the district was 7.81%.

With 95 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Nedumkunnam, which recorded 48 cases .

As many as 752 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 3,726. Meanwhile, 25,907 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamathitta, 345 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 341 people contracted the disease through local transmission. The contact source of two cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 9.5%.

With 25 cases, Aranmula reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pathanamthitta municipality and Kaviyur with 16 cases each. The disease, meanwhile, claimed six more lives in the district.

With 406 recoveries in the day, Pathanamathitta currently has 4,639 active cases.

(With contribution from bureaus in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)