January 12, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cabinet which met here on Wednesday approved a compensation of ₹1.13 crore for the stake nets that were removed near the Neendakara estuary in the Ashtamudi lake in Kollam. As many as 38 net owners will receive the compensation that will be provided, subject to a condition that stake nets will no longer be used in the region.