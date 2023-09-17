₹11.3-cr project to make Vazhamuttom school centre of excellence

September 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A ₹11.3-crore project will be implemented to transform Government High School, Vazhamuttom, here into a centre of excellence.

The project would be implemented in three phases, a statement here on Sunday said.

In the first phase, the foundation stone of a multi-storey building, to be constructed at a cost of ₹6.3 crore, will be laid by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the ₹6.3 crore, ₹5 crore will be made available from the General Education department’s Plan fund and ₹1.3 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The second phase work to the tune of ₹5 crore will begin in December.

By the end of the third phase, the 75,000-sq ft multi-storey building will have 37 classrooms, seven staff rooms, one seminar hall, five utility rooms, two soft play rooms, 18 toilets, and lift facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.