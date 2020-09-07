113 cases in Pathanamthitta

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta continued to surge with 113 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 94 people contracted the virus through local contact.

Two among these cases were confirmed during the truenat tests post-death.

The deceased persons were identified as a 66-year-old Payyanamon native, who died at his residence on Saturday and a 72-year-old woman from Thulkalassery, who had died two days ago, sources said.

As many as 18 cases were linked to the Kadakkad cluster while the cluster at Kadambanad too remained active during the day. Among those who contracted the virus also included a police officer and a female health worker.

Yet to be traced

Meanwhile, the contact source of several cases was yet to be traced.

With 121 recoveries, the district currently has 897 active cases.