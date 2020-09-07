113 cases in Pathanamthitta

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta continued to surge with 113 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.
Of the fresh cases, 94 people contracted the virus through local contact.
Two among these cases were confirmed during the truenat tests post-death.
The deceased persons were identified as a 66-year-old Payyanamon native, who died at his residence on Saturday and a 72-year-old woman from Thulkalassery, who had died two days ago, sources said.
As many as 18 cases were linked to the Kadakkad cluster while the cluster at Kadambanad too remained active during the day. Among those who contracted the virus also included a police officer and a female health worker.
Yet to be traced
Meanwhile, the contact source of several cases was yet to be traced.
With 121 recoveries, the district currently has 897 active cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath