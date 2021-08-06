1,119 new cases, 1,154 recoveries in capital

Test positivity rate increases to 8.64%, number of active cases at 10,654

The capital district showed signs of another spike in COVID-19 cases with the test positivity rate increasing to 8.64% on Thursday. A total of 1,119 fresh cases were reported, taking the total number of active cases to 10,654. As many as 1,154 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours.

Among the fresh cases, 1,031 have been attributed to contact transmission. The source of infection is unknown in 86 cases.

Two health workers

Two health workers were among those who tested positive. The district administration has currently placed 32,353 people in quarantine as part of efforts to check the spread of the disease.

District Collector Navjot Khosa declared new containment zones in Kochuvila, Alamcode, Velamkonam, Kanjiramkonam and Palace wards in Attingal Municipality; Moothamkonam, Koraliyode and Chirakkani wards in Nedumangad Municipality; and Pullannikode, Nadayara, Thachankonam and Papanasam wards in Varkala Municipality. Special intensified restrictions will be imposed in the containment zones on Sunday. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, diary products, meat and fish, animal fodder poultry and cattle field, and bakeries will function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in these areas. Fair price shops including ration outlets are permitted to function on all days until 5 p.m.

Restaurants and hotels will be allowed to function from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. with home delivery services only. Dine-in and take-away services have been prohibited. E-commerce entities and delivery services for essential items will be permitted to operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all days.

Interacts with traders

Dr. Khosa, who interacted with traders online, urged them to cooperate with the revised regulations to control the COVID-19 spread. She called for restraint as the district neared the Onam festivities. Shops must display its total area and the number of people who can be permitted to enter at a rate of one person per 25 square feet. Consumers must wear face-masks and ensure physical distancing. They should be screened using thermal scanners and their details must be registered at the entrance. Adequate staff must be delegated for crowd control outside and within the premises.

Consumers and employees should ideally have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those permitted entry should least have been administered one dose, should possess COVID-19 negative certificates from RT-PCR tests conducted within 72 hours or have recovered from the disease a month ago. Shop owners and employees should have received the vaccination.