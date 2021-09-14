1,118 test positive in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

14 September 2021 20:15 IST

1,043 cases in Kottayam, four die in Pathanamthitta

Alappuzha district reported 1,118 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The test positivity rate was recorded at 16.88%.

The fresh cases include 1,096 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 21 others remains unknown. One health staff also tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, 1,998 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 11,337.

Advertising

Advertising

In Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,043 persons testing positive for the disease on the day.

Of the fresh cases, 1,031 persons, including five health workers, contracted the virus through local transmission. The TPR was 16.84%.

With 107 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ettumanur — 69 cases .

As many as 1,558 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,790. Meanwhile, 51,488 persons remain in quarantine.

632 in PATHANAMTHITTA

In Pathanamthitta, 632 persons tested positive.

Of this, 629 contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of four cases is yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 15.3%.

With 41 cases , Ezhamkulam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Adoor — 29 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed four more lives in the district.

With 1,161 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 8,962