11,163 govt. offices get ‘Green’ tag

In all, 11,163 government offices in the State have become eligible for the ‘Green’ tag.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the official declaration, stating that the achievement is an investment for the future. The example set by the government offices will have an impact on the society as a whole. Effective waste disposal by the offices would send across a good message to the public, the Chief Minister said.

He expressed the hope that the remaining government offices also would implement the green protocol in the near future. He urged the Local Self Government Department and other government departments to take up the initiative for achieving this target.

Mr. Vijayan also inaugurated the distribution of cheques to members of the Haritha Karma Sena for transferring the inorganic wastes collected through local bodies to the Clean Kerala Company Ltd.

The initial target of the ‘Green’ campaign was 10,000 offices. In all, 14,473 offices underwent grading as part of the process. Of this, 11,163 were found eligible for the certification. A total of 3,410 received ‘A’ grade, 3,925 ‘'B’ grade, and 3,828, ‘C’ grade.

The Minister for Local Self Government Department A.C. Moideen, Haritha Keralam executive vice chairperson T.N. Seema, senior officials of the LSG department, Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Suchitwa Mission, and Clean Kerala Company Ltd, were present.