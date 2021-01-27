11,163 govt. offices get ‘Green’ tag

In all, 11,163 government offices in the State have become eligible for the ‘Green’ tag.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the official declaration, stating that the achievement is an investment for the future. The example set by the government offices will have an impact on the society as a whole. Effective waste disposal by the offices would send across a good message to the public, the Chief Minister said.
He expressed the hope that the remaining government offices also would implement the green protocol in the near future. He urged the Local Self Government Department and other government departments to take up the initiative for achieving this target.
Mr. Vijayan also inaugurated the distribution of cheques to members of the Haritha Karma Sena for transferring the inorganic wastes collected through local bodies to the Clean Kerala Company Ltd.
The initial target of the ‘Green’ campaign was 10,000 offices. In all, 14,473 offices underwent grading as part of the process. Of this, 11,163 were found eligible for the certification. A total of 3,410 received ‘A’ grade, 3,925 ‘'B’ grade, and 3,828, ‘C’ grade.
The Minister for Local Self Government Department A.C. Moideen, Haritha Keralam executive vice chairperson T.N. Seema, senior officials of the LSG department, Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Suchitwa Mission, and Clean Kerala Company Ltd, were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath