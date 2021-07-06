1,115 new cases in capital

Test positivity rate at 8.11%

The district recorded 1,115 COVID-19 cases and 1,011 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 8,421 on Tuesday. While 13,734 people were subjected to tests during the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stood at 8.11%.

While 1,051 of the fresh cases have been attributed to contact transmission of the infection, the source was unknown in 64 cases. The district administration has currently placed 33,641 people in quarantine. The death toll rose by 25 to reach 2,913.

The City police initiated legal action against 220 people for violating COVID-19 norms until 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Among them, 58 people were charged under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. A cumulative fine of ₹69,500 was also collected.