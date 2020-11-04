1,114 new cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

04 November 2020 22:57 IST

1,095 get the disease through contact

Thrissur recorded 1,114 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while 936 people recovered from the disease.

There are 9,900 active cases in the district and 87 people from the district are undergoing treatment at hospitals in other districts. So far, 43,117 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 32,879 people have recovered from the infection.

Of the new cases, 1,095 contracted the disease through local contact. Of them, 119 patients are above the age of 60 and 86 patients are below the age of 10. Eight health workers were also infected. In all, 6,332 people are under home observation.

Of the 852 people who started treatment on Wednesday, 244 are in hospitals. In all, 8,072 samples were tested on Wednesday.

453 in Palakkad

As many as 453 people tested positive for COVID in Palakkad district on Wednesday. However, as many as 583 infected people recovered from the disease on the same day in the district.

Officials said that 235 of the new cases had got the infection through direct local contact. But the source of infection could not be ascertained in 214 cases, giving jitters to the health authorities in the district.

There were four cases that came from across the border.