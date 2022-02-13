11,136 more test positive

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph, which has been coming down steadily for the past two weeks, dipped significantly on Sunday, reporting 11,136 new cases when 60,414 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool dipped further on Sunday and now has 1,60,330 patients. The number of recoveries reported on the day was 32,004. About 4.1% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

On Sunday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State which stood at 6,507, went up slightly to 6,795. New hospital admissions on the day was 987.

ICU occupancy is declining. The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State on Sunday dipped below the 1,000 mark to 982 . The ventilator occupancy also went down to 255. On Sunday, the State declared 69 COVID deaths, of which 11 occurred within the last 24 hours and 58 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours. The State also added 77 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families. The official cumulative case fatality in the State rose to 62,199.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 64,07,383 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,509 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,477, Kollam 1,061, Kottayam 1,044, Kozhikode 991, Thrissur 844, Pathanamthitta 649, Alappuzha 640, Kannur 599, Idukki 597, Malappuram 557, Palakkad 462, Wayanad 447 and Kasaragod 259.