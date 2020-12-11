111 kg ganja seized from truck, two youths held

Excise officials seized 111 kg of ganja from a truck and arrested two youths at Kallur on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Thursday night.
The excise team arrested Swalih, 25, of Koodaranhi in Kozhikode and Abid, 23, of Mudakkalil in Malappuram at 10 p.m. on Thursday following a tip-off. The truck was also seized.
The contraband was kept in 50 bags hidden in the truck that was transporting spare parts from Bengaluru to Ernakulam, said J. Thajudheen Kutty, Excise Deputy Commissioner, Wayanad, who supervised the operation.
The accused revealed during interrogation that they had procured the contraband from Andhra Pradesh. The spare parts were later loaded from Bengaluru.
The operation was led by T. Anilkumar, Circle Inspector, State excise enforcement squad, and Sajith Chandran, Circle Inspector, Wayanad excise and anti-narcotic special squad.
