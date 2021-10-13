11,079 new cases, 9,972 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram

13 October 2021 20:49 IST

The State reported 11,079 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 89,995 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The active case pool, which came down below one lakh mark on Tuesday, currently stands at 97,630. The number of recoveries on Wednesday was 9,972.

According to the Health Department, only 10.4 % of the active cases are in hospitals or first line/second line treatment centres.

COVID-19 continues to claim lives every day in the State, despite all parameters, including hospitalisations and ICU occupancy, going down steadily. The cumulative case now stands at 26,571 with the State adding 123 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll on Wednesday.

Current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals in the State has further declined to 1,547 on Wednesday. The number of COVID patients requiring ventilator support is 633.

On Wednesday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID dipped to 690 while the total number of persons currently in hospital with moderate or severe infection came down to 11,262.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 48,20,698 cases.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases followed by 1,794, Kozhikode 1,155, Thiruvananthapuram 1,125, Thrissur 1,111, Kottayam 925, Kollam 767, Idukki 729, Malappuram 699, Kannur 554, Pathanamthitta 547, Palakkad 530, Alappuzha 506, Wayanad 387, and Kasaragod 250.