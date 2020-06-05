Kerala

11.03 lakh saplings for Alappuzha district

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran planting a sapling in connection with World Environment Day in Alappuzha on Friday.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran planting a sapling in connection with World Environment Day in Alappuzha on Friday.  

Forest Department to plant 5.45 lakh saplings of 25 varieties in Alappuzha district

Planting and distribution of saplings marked World Environment Day in the district on Friday.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran inaugurated the district-level celebrations organised under the aegis of the Forest Department by planting a sapling at ESI Hospital here. The Forest Department is planting 5.45 lakh saplings of 25 varieties in the district as part of World Environment Day.

Various local bodies, government departments and organisations in the district also planted saplings to mark the day.

Mr. Sudhakaran later inaugurated the district-level distribution and planting of saplings of fruit-bearing trees as part of the Subhiksha Keralam project. The Minister planted saplings of different species at K.K. Kunjupillai Memorial Higher Secondary School, Ambalappuzha.

As part of the initiative, 11.03 lakh saplings will be distributed to farmers in the district. In the initial phase, 4.75 lakh saplings will be distributed by June 20.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 11:00:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/1103-lakh-saplings-for-alappuzha-district/article31761311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY