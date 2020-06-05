11.03 lakh saplings for Alappuzha district

Planting and distribution of saplings marked World Environment Day in the district on Friday.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran inaugurated the district-level celebrations organised under the aegis of the Forest Department by planting a sapling at ESI Hospital here. The Forest Department is planting 5.45 lakh saplings of 25 varieties in the district as part of World Environment Day.

Various local bodies, government departments and organisations in the district also planted saplings to mark the day.

Mr. Sudhakaran later inaugurated the district-level distribution and planting of saplings of fruit-bearing trees as part of the Subhiksha Keralam project. The Minister planted saplings of different species at K.K. Kunjupillai Memorial Higher Secondary School, Ambalappuzha.

As part of the initiative, 11.03 lakh saplings will be distributed to farmers in the district. In the initial phase, 4.75 lakh saplings will be distributed by June 20.