11,000 litres of sprit seized in Wayanad

In one of the biggest hauls in recent times, Excise officials seized 11,440 litres of extra-neutral alcohol from a container truck parked at Ponkuzhy on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Thursday evening.

The Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad led by Excise Circle Inspector Sajeesh Chandran seized the consignment following a tip-off. It was kept in 52 plastic cans of 220 litres each.

The vehicle was parked near the Ponkuzhy Sree Rama Temple on the Kozhikode-Kollagal National Highway-766, Mr. Sajeesh said.

An invoice found in the vehicle revealed that the contraband was being transported from Mandya in Karnataka to a chemical factory in Malappuram district in the name of manufacturing hand sanitisers, the officer added.

