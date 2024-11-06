110-year-old woman, daughter killed in wasp attack

A 110-year-old woman and her 80-year-old daughter were killed after being stung by a swarm of wasps near Mundakkayam. The deceased were identified as Kunjipennu and her daughter Thankamma, who resided on the forest fringes at Pakkanam, near Punchavayal.

The duo were attacked by the wasps around 4 p.m. on Tuesday while they were standing outside their house. They were rushed to a hospital. While Kunjippennu died in the early hours of Wednesday, Thankamma breathed her last a few hours later.

Two other persons, identified as 75-year-old Joy and 24-year-old Shivadarshan, who had attempted to rescue the mother-daughter duo, too sustained stings and are undergoing treatment.

Kunjipennu was the eldest member of the Malayaraya community. She was felicitated by the Mundakkayam panchayat last year.