110 test negative in Pathanamthitta

The nasal and throat swabs of 110 quarantined persons in district tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A total of 17 persons have been quarantined at the isolation wards at various hospitals in the district as on Tuesday evening.

Resident Medical Officer Ashish Mohankumar said the health condition of all of them was stable.

District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja said the administration was awaiting clinical examination results of 343 samples from the Virology Laboratory in Alappuzha. District Collector P.B. Noohu said 20 persons who returned from Nizamudeen in Delhi after attending the Tabligh Jama-at meet there in March, had been home quarantined in the district. The throat swab samples of 18 among them tested negative to COVID-19, the Collector said.

Presently, 2,575 persons who came from abroad and 4,583 persons who came from other States are in homes quarantine. This is besides 401 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons in the district.

According to the DMO, all of them will have to remain in quarantine for 28 days.

6,077 screened

The Health surveillance teams screened 6,077 persons at various border points of the district on Tuesday. However, none showed any symptoms of COVID-19. A total of 709 migrant workers too were screened and none among them showed fever symptoms.