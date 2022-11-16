110 schools in Haritha Vidyalayam show preliminary round

November 16, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 110 schools have been selected for the preliminary round of the Haritha Vidyalayam education reality show’s season 3 that is telecast on the KITE Victers channel. These include 47 primary schools and 63 high schools.

The maximum number of schools are from Palakkad (12). As many as 753 schools had applied for taking part in season 3. The school adjudged the best will receive a cash prize of ₹20 lakh, while those in the second and the third positions will receive ₹15 lakh and ₹10 lakh respectively.

Ten schools will be selected for the final round. They will receive ₹2 lakh each.

