Kerala

₹1.10 lakh aid for injured volleyball player

The Department of Sports has decided to hand over ₹1.10 lakh for the treatment of volleyball player N.B. Anjitha, who was injured during training. The financial assistance from the government comes as a relief at a time when she is hoping to return to the court.

The aid for the treatment will be provided from the Sports Development Fund. Ms. Anjitha hails from Iritty in Kannur district. She represented Kerala in National School Games and junior category.

