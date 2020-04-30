110 care centres, 7 first-line treatment units being set up

The district administration has taken measures to quarantine Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) returning to the State from other countries and States.

According to District Collector P.B. Noohu, two types of isolation centres — COVID care centre and COVID first-line treatment centre — will be set up in all six taluks. In the first phase, the administration would open 110 COVID care centres in Thiruvalla, Ranni, Konni, Mallappally, Kozhencherry and Adoor taluks.

He said 2,133 bath-attached rooms with 4,261 beds and 1,298 non-attached rooms with 3,183 beds had been arranged for quarantining people in the first phase. Of these, 2,431 rooms had been set apart for men and 1,000 for women.

Kozhencherry taluk would have 28 COVID care centres with 430 bath-attached rooms (899 beds) and 269 non-attached rooms (655 beds). Adoor taluk with 24 care centres would have 510 attached rooms (875 beds) and 88 non-attached rooms (273 beds) and Thiruvalla taluk with 33 centres would have 875 attached rooms (1,888 beds) and 559 non-attached rooms (1,431 beds). In Konni, there would be 163 attached rooms (300 beds) and 26 non-attached rooms (112 beds) at nine centres. Ranni taluk with 14 care centres would have 148 bath-attached rooms (285 beds) and 252 non-attached rooms (761 beds) while Mallappally taluk would house two care centres with seven attached rooms (14 beds) and seven non-attached rooms (48 beds). The centres will house people without symptoms and have not tested positive for the viral infection.

Treatment centres

The COVID first-line treatment centres are for treating those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 and those having symptoms akin to the viral infection. Mr. Noohu said seven such treatment centres would be functioning in the first phase.