11-year-old rape survivor abducted

Police suspect bid to influence her as trial is set to begin on July 16

An 11-year-old rape survivor was abducted by her relatives here on Sunday. The police said one of those who abducted the girl was the accused in the rape case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The police arrested six persons in connection with the abduction. However, the girl could not be traced.

Those arrested are Ganesh, 36, from Chakkanthara; his wife Rekha, 32; Ajita, 32, from Melamuri; Guruvayurappan, 33, from Melamuri; Anita, 36, from Chakkanthara; and Unnikrishnan, 34, from Chakkanthara. The police said Guruvayurappan had raped the child in 2021. Two more persons are wanted in the case.

The trial of the case is set to begin at the POCSO court here on July 16. The police said the abduction was meant to influence the girl before the trial.

After the rape came to light and the police registered the case last year, the court had sent the girl under the care of her grandmother.