11-year-old girl collapsed to death at Sabarimala

December 09, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 11-year-old girl who collapsed while waiting for darshan at Appachimedu in Sabarimala died at Pampa hospital here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Padamasree, 11, daughter of Kumaran and Jayalakshmi from Salem in Tamil Nadu.

Doctors at the Pampa hospital said that the girl collapsed around 4.15 p.m. and breathed her last about 45 minutes later. Preliminary medical examinations suggested that child had been suffering from a heart-related disease since she was three years old. “The reason for her death is congenital heart disease and we decided to hand over the body to the girl’s father with the permission of the police,” hospital authorities said.

