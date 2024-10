An 11-year-old boy drowned in the Poonoor River near Thamarassery in Kozhikode district on Sunday (October 20). The victim was identified as Adil, son of Sali. The incident took place around 3.30 p.m. when Adil was reportedly bathing in the river with his friends after a local football match. Despite a swift rescue operation aided by residents, Adil succumbed to his injuries on the way to a private hospital.

