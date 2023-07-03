11-year-old dies as tree branch falls on her head in Kasaragod

July 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KASARAGOD

In a tragic incident, a 11-year-old student of Angadimogar GHSS School in Kasaragod died when a branch of a tree near the school fell on her head on Monday afternoon.

Aishath Minha, daughter of B.M. Yusuf and Fathvimat Zainab of Angadimogar was a sixth standard student. Another student, Rifana, has also reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The incident took place after the students left school at around 4 p.m. on Monday. Though she was immediately taken to Kumbala Cooperative Hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead.

It is also being investigated whether there was negligence on the part of the authorities. General Education and Labour department Minister V. Sivankutty expressed his deep grief and ordered the Director of Public Education to investigate and submit a report within five days as to how such an incident took place despite the directive to cut dangerous trees near schools.

