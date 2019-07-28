11 University College teachers transferred

The Higher Education Department has effected a mass transfer of 11 teachers of University College.

The move comes as continuance of the reforms being implemented by the Directorate of Collegiate Education in the aftermath of the campus violence sparked by the stabbing of a final-year student.

Transferred teachers

Among those transferred included Assistant Professor (Geology) K. Viswambharan, who had officiated as Principal during the incident that had snowballed into a major controversy.

Assistant Professor (Arabic) E. Abdul Latheef, who was in charge of examinations, and V.S. Vineeth, the college union adviser, have also been transferred.

Others who were transferred included functionaries of the pro-Left Association of Kerala Government College Teachers.

The transfers have all been made to other colleges in Thiruvananthapuram district.