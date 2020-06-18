11 test positive in Kottayam

Kottayam on Thursday recorded its biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases with 11 persons testing positive for the virus. At the same time, two persons who were under treatment for the infection were discharged from the hospital.

Of the new cases, six landed from abroad while the five returned form other States. Among those who returned from abroad, four men, a 28-year-old from Erumely, 34-year-old from Changanassery, a 36-year-old from Nedumkunnam, and a 53-year-old from Malakunnam, returned from Kuwait. The other two returnees were a 41-year-old woman from Vijayapuram and a 33-year-old man from Neendoor, who returned from Dubai and Riyad respectively.

A 53-year-old Chirackadavu native, a 20-year-old woman from Neendoor and a 27-year-old woman from Chingavanam had returned from Maharashtra. The remaining two are a 32-year-old woman from Thrikkodithanam and a 32-year-old man who came back from New Delhi.

Sentinel surveillance

Of the positive cases reported on Thursday, only five persons had shown symptoms, while others were tested as part of sentinel surveillance. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has jumped to 67.

Meanwhile, those who were discharged from the hospitals here on Thursday were identified as a 37-year-old woman from Chirackadavu and a 22-year-old woman of Thrikkodithanam. As of now, a total of 53 persons have recovered from the disease in Kottayam district.