11 test positive in Kollam

KOLLAM

29 June 2020 22:53 IST

10 imported cases, one is an Alappuzha native

Eleven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. While nine persons came from abroad, one had travelled from Haryana. Of those who came from abroad, three are from Saudi Arabia, two from Nigeria and one each from Kuwait, Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Oman.

The 11th patient is an Alappuzha native. The 65-year-old from Kayamkulam had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here since June 23. The patient was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Parippally, on Sunday night after he tested positive.

According to a bulletin issued by the hospital, the patient had been undergoing treatment at the critical care unit and was on ventilator support. “He was being treated for cardiac arrest, stroke and renal problems. Currently he is at the respiratory ICU of the MCH in a serious condition. Emergency medicine Tocilizumab was made available and the patient will be provided plasma therapy. A medical team is closely monitoring his health,” said the bulletin.

Other patients

A Chavara resident who tested positive on the day returned from Kuwait on June 16. Another patient, a Kunadra resident returned from Saudi Arabia on June 22. Both were in institutional quarantine when they tested positive.

A Neduvathur resident who came from Saudi Arabia on June 15 was in home quarantine. An Ummannur resident was in institutional quarantine after he reached from Harayana on June 24. A Dalavapuram resident who returned from Qatar and a Todiyoor resident who came from Oman were in home quarantine. A Nedumbana resident and an Ambipoika resident had travelled from Nigeria, arriving in Kollam on June 18.

A Kulasekharapuram native who returned from Abu Dhabi on June 16 was in home quarantine.