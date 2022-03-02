11 students from Ukraine arrive at Kannur airport

District administration accords them warm reception

KANNUR

A batch of 11 students studying in Ukraine arrived at the Kannur International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

They were the first batch of students to arrive here after they were rescued in special flights under Operation Ganga from the war-torn Ukraine.

The students, who arrived in New Delhi from Ukraine earlier, were brought to Kannur by an Indigo flight at 12.30 a.m.

Those who arrived by the flight were Dilsha, Navya and Akash from Kannur; Hrithik Krishna, Arshad, Mohammed Iliyaz, and Aryakrishna from Kozhikode; Mithun from Kasaragod; Lenin from Wayanad; Alkha Jennet from Malappuram, and Ashwin Deepak from Mahe.

While the parents and relatives of six students arrived at the airport to receive them, for five others, necessary arrangements were made to take them home.

The district administration gave them a warm reception at the airport. Additional District Magistrate K.K. Divakaran led the team that received the students and welcomed them giving away sweets and cutting a cake.