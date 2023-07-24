11 smart village offices opened in Idukki

July 24, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - IDUKKI

The campaign that land will be lost in digital re-survey is baseless, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. He inaugurated 11 newly constructed smart village offices in Idukki through videoconferencing on Monday. Mr. Rajan said the government was committed to providing title deeds to all eligible people in the district. “The digital re-survey was started in the State with the aim of making accurate land records,” Mr. Rajan said.

According to officials, 11 villages were declared as smart village offices under Udumbanchola, Devikulam, and Peerumade taluks in the district on Monday. The smart village offices are Chathurangapara, Kalkoonthal, Parathode, Karunapuram, Santhanpara, Udumbanchola, Mannamkandam, Mankulam, Vattavada, Kottakamboor and Manjumala.

“The smart offices were constructed under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative at an estimated ₹44 lakh for each village office. Thirty out of 68 village offices were changed to smart village offices in the district. The construction works of six smart village offices are under way. The administrative sanction has been given to five more smart village offices in the district in this financial year,” Mr. Rajan said.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman presided over the inauguration of the Manjumala smart village office under Peerumade taluk on Monday. Idukki Sub-Collector Arun S. Nair, among others, attended the function.

Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani presided over the inauguration of the Pathathode, Kalkoonthal village offices at Nedumkandam civil station premises on Monday. Additional district magistrate Shyju P. Jacob among others attended the function.

Devikulam MLA A. Raja presided over the inauguration of the Mannamkandam village office in Adimali on Monday. District Collector Sheeba George among others attended the function.

