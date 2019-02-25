11 projects to be rolled out at Kollam MCH

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will inaugurate the 11 completed projects at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kollam, on February 25 in connection with the LDF government completing 1000 days in office.

G.S. Jayalal MLA will preside over the function and MPs N.K. Premachandran and K. Somaprasad will speak on the occasion.

Ardram, CT scan, ultrasound scanner, X-ray units, morgue, obstetrics & gynaecology casualty and HD, various ICUs, latest life-saving equipment, staff quarters, gym and ESI dispensary are the projects to be inaugurated. Medical Council of India (MCI) had recommended to renew the permission for admitting 100 MBBS students in the second batch of the college in June 2018. MCI had earlier denied permission to the State to admit students when the hospital’s infrastructure and faculty strength failed to meet the requirements.

The government had recently sanctioned ₹9 crore for the development of the hospital.

Modern facilities

The hospital currently has a casualty section with all modern facilities, operation theatres, labour room, Karunya pharmacy, 24-hour blood bank and cath lab.

Among the newly-added facilities is the centrally air-conditioned OP block that was completed at a cost of ₹4 crore under Ardram project. A modern 16-slice multidetector CT scanner worth ₹2.5 crore, 4D color doppler ultrasound scanner worth ₹64 lakh and 500ma X-ray machines worth ₹54 lakh were also installed.