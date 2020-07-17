Kerala

11 positive in Idukki

Source of infection of one untraced

Eleven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday. Three persons from Rajakkad got infected through contact and the source of infection of one person could not be traced. One person had come to Elappara from Dammam on July 3.

A doctor from Munnar who had travelled to Thiruvananthapuram on July 7 also tested positive on Friday, apart from a Vannapuram resident who was a fruit vendor at Nettoor in Ernakulam, a Rajakkad resident who came from Delhi, a Chakkupallom resident who came from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, and residents of Senapathi and Udumbanchola who came from Cumbom in Tamil Nadu.

Five persons were cured of COVID-19 on Friday. Now, 183 persons are under treatment in district .

