11 NoRKs test positive in Pathanamthitta

Eleven more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) in quarantine tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to 142.

Three more persons were cured of the disease on the day.

A total of 99 persons, including the patients, are under observation in various hospitals.

The newly infected persons are: a 68-year-old woman from Chennerkara who came from Maharashtra on June 3, a 28-year-old youth from Koodal who came from Dubai on June 4, a 34-year-old man from Kulanada who came from Abu Dhabi on June 4, a 26-year-old woman from Churulicaud who came from Maharashtra on June 2, a 23-year-old Elanthoor native who came from Dubai on June 4, a 21-year-old woman who came to Naranammoozhy from Chennai on May 16, a 12-year-old boy from Oonnukal who came from Maharashtra on June 3, a 55-year-old man from Maroor who came from Nygeria on May 31, a 33-year-old woman who came to Thottappuzhassery from Kuwait on June 2, a 25-year-old youth from Kadammanitta who came from Abu Dhabi on June 4 and a 42-year-old man from Konni who came from Abu Dhabi on June 4.

4,606 in quarantine

As per a medical bulletin, 4,606 persons are in quarantine at various corona care centres and houses in the district as on Monday.

As many as 3,364 people among them have come from various other States, 1,123 from abroad and 119 are contacts of infected persons. The bulletin said 176 nasal and throat swab samples sent from the district to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha tested negative on Monday. Results of 688 samples are awaited.