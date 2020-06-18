11 new cases in Pathanamthitta

Eleven Non-Resident Keralites quarantined in Pathanamthitta tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus on Thursday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 107. Fifty-two persons have been cured.
The patients include an eight-year-old girl and a 57-year-old woman who came from Delhi on June 11. A 61-year-old man who came from Bahrain in June 7, a 68-year-old man who arrived from Kuwait on June 13, a 28-year-old man who came from Kuwait on June 11, a 43-year-old man who came from Kuwait on June 12, a 32-year-old man who came from Riyadh on June 10, a 56-year old man who arrived from Maharashtra on June 3, a one-year-old child who arrived from Dubai on June 1, and a 52-year-old man who came from Kuwait on June 13 are the other NoRKs who tested positive on Thursday.
Two patients from Pathanamthitta being treated at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam were cured of the disease on Thursday.
